Mohanad Jeahze: Celtic linked with Iraq international - and it's not hard to see why

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly identified the 25-year-old Iraq international as a player who can fit into his attacking system, and it's not hard to see why.

Jeahze has been a key part of Hammarby's blistering start to the current Allsvenskan campaign which sees them top of the standings with five wins from their opening five matches, scoring 13 goals in the process.

He was also part of the Hammarby side that lifted the Svenska Cupen, the main domestic cup, after a penalty shoot-out win over BK Häcken following a goalless draw in last year's final.

Jeahze's impressive individual stats show he provided 41 key chances, 11 assists and one goal across 40 appearances since the start of last season, the most of any defender in the Swedish top flight.

Defensively, he also makes four ball recoveries per game, on average, ranking him among the top five in the division. Those figures include recovering 13 balls and creating five key chances in a single match against Helsingborgs.

It all points to an attacking full-back who likes to bomb forward and make telling contributions in the final third while not neglecting on his defensive responsibilities – exactly the mould Postecoglou looks for in the position.

It has not all been plain sailing for Jeahze, however, as he struggled to make an impression earlier in his career with unsuccessful stints at Norrköping and Brommapojkarna leading to a move to second tier side Mjällby.

It was there he enjoyed his breakthrough season, playing as a left wing-back, where he appeared in 27 games and scored three goals as the club won the second division.

His form earned a move to Hammarby for an undisclosed fee in August 2020 where he has continued to blossom, developing into one of Swedish football's most exciting attacking left-backs, and attracting interest from clubs across Europe, with Polish side Lech Poznan having a bid rejected last summer.

Jeahze was born in Sweden and played for their youth sides but chose to represent Iraq at senior level due to his family heritage. He now has four caps for the country having made his international debut in November last year.

He is out of contract in December 2023 and it is reported that Celtic are lining up a £2million offer.