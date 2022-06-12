Celtic delay in Jota deal revealed on Scottish transfer window's opening weekend

Ange Postecoglou bolstered his defence with the loan recruit signing permanent papers on Friday – the first day of the 2022 summer transfer window.

It’s widely expected Benfica winger Jota – another successful Celtic loan signing from last season’s title triumph – is next to join after months of talks.

But the source of the delay has come to light through reports in his homeland – with a deal between clubs already arranged as part of his loan deal last September.

When Jota arrived a £6.4m fee was agreed if the move was to be made permanent.

After 13 goals in 40 games Celtic are keen to keep the 23-year-old and willing to pay up for a permanent deal but personal terms are dragging the deal out according to Portuguese media.

Daily sports newspaper Record report that Jota remains in talks with Celtic over the final details of his deal including personal terms and the duration of the contract with an agreement already in place between the clubs.

Fans have been keen to see the winger join permanently, as they were with American defender Carter-Vickers.

Celtic's Jota could join permenently soon. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic announced his permanent signing from Spurs on a four-year deal on Friday as the transfer window opened.