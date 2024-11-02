'Can't wait': 18y/o wonderkid excited for Ibrox Rangers bow despite heavy Celtic allegiance

Midfielder hopes to be involved in Euro tie

Teenage Tottenham Hotspur sensation Archie Gray is salivating at the prospect of facing Rangers next month.

Spurs are due at Ibrox on Thursday, December 12 for a Europa League tie, and Gray - a boyhood Celtic fan - has already earmarked the date in his calendar.

The 18-year-old made a big-money move to the Premier League giants, managed by ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, during the summer from Leeds United, with the majority of his appearances this season for Tottenham coming in Europe.

Gray’s father Frank and uncle Eddie both played for Scotland, but the £30million man is set to represent England after being capped at under-21 level, although Scottish fans may get a view of him when his team travels north for the Rangers match.

Spurs midfielder Archie Gray. | Getty Images

The player has already attended an Old Firm derby as a fan and on the prospect of facing Rangers, Gray said: "Especially watching Celtic and supporting them a little bit you always look for the Rangers game. The chance to play at Ibrox is a special thing and I can't wait for it.

"I have been to one (Old Firm) and it wasn't at Ibrox. They're brilliant games and I love them every single time. Even on TV they're just as good to watch."

Spurs have won their first three Europa League matches against Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, putting themselves in a strong position to qualify. They face Galatasaray in Istanbul next Thursday.