Celtic team v Rangers: Callum McGregor's mask, inbound flights and Jota - here's how Ange Postecoglou could line-up

Neither side can claim to be at full strength owing to international call-ups but, nevertheless, Wednesday is one of those days most keenly anticipated in the Scottish football calendar.

Rangers will be without high-profile new signing Aaron Ramsey while Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor have been missing for Celtic recently – but the manager has been coy on his options, and both Tom Rogic and Daizen Madea had even been touted for a flying trip back for the game.

The standings are finely balanced and a win for the home side would instigate a change at the top – but Celtic, having closed the gap from six, to four, to two points in recent weeks will be out to avoid the that sort of status being restored come 10pm on Wednesday evening.

Callum McGregor was injured last month in the Scottish Cup win over Alloa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

We look at the key areas of Ange Postecoglou's line-up for his first home Old Firm encounter.

Captain’s role

Callum McGregor suffered a ‘significant’ injury in the Scottish Cup battle at Alloa which saw Celtic emerge with several injuries despite the cup progress. McGregor was one of them but, given the gravity of this encounter and the potential ramifications on the title-race, the captain could step up and play in a protective mask.

The would bring about a huge boost for Ange Postecoglou and, joined by new boys Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate in the centre of the pitch, will cover the suspension of Nir Bitton.

Who will be in Celtic's huddle at Wednesday's Old Firm match? (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Inexperience or fresh impetus?

Celtic could have up to seven players making their first Old Firm derby appearance – with so many debutants, is it a good or bad thing? McGregor has vast knowledge of this game, but after a season full of disappointment for Celtic against their old rivals last season, there is less of a hangover with the fresh faces.

A fully home support will help them through it, and with the recent form edged in Celtic’s favour, it’s doubtful the manager will draft in any old heads for the sake of some experience. And when the Old Firm debutants are as talented as Jota – up against James Tavernier – and Hatate, there is less cause to concern and more optimism of what they may be capable of producing.

However, maintaining James Forrest’s nous for the fixture is perhaps another string to Postecoglou’s bow, leaving a straight selection dilemma between recent scorers Giorgios Giakoumakis and Liel Abada.

Spring a surprise

Of course, there may still be a surprise in store. Mystery has surrounded the status of Kyogo Furuhashi with the talisman’s hamstring issues recurring throughout December and ruling him out of joining Daizen Maeda on Japan duty. Could he be back in the nick of time? Could Maeda’s flight land in Glasgow in time? It’s all possible, if improbable judging by the pre-match preambles but this fixture rarely passes without a shock of some degree.

Ange Postecoglou has been loathe to deviate from his tried and trusted philosophy so while Celtic may be expected to play in a certain style, it’s who that adds the intrigue to one of the most eagerly anticipated, and pivotal, Old Firm derbies for almost a decade.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart, Juranovic, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, Hatate, O’Riley, McGregor, Jota, Abada, Forrest.