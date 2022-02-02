Could Aaron Ramsey be on the Rangers bench against Celtic?

Ramsey joined the club on transfer deadline day from Juventus but hasn’t played in a competitive fixture since Wales’ win over Belarus in November.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed that the 31-year-old would be left out of the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park on Wednesday as he looks to build up his fitness.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ibrox legend McCoist agreed with fellow radio pundit Gabby Agbonlahor's view that Ramsey should be involved at some stage.

Ally McCoist would like to see Aaron Ramsey, pictured, named on the Rangers bench against Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: "I know Ramsey hasn't played since October but surely get him on the bench, 20 minutes.

"To not be involved at all doesn't make sense."

And McCoist replied: "I'm with you, mate,

"Clearly it's down to a fitness issue, it's got to be down to a fitness issue.

"But I tell you right now, I would have had him on the bench. I really would have, if it was possible."