Daizen Maeda Celtic update after huge Japan win as flight route home to face Rangers mapped out

The win was potentially huge for Japan’s prospects of progressing to the Qatar finals, ensuring they remain in the second of the top two berths hat earn slots in the tournament with only two games remaining in their qualifying section.

And how it unfolded for Maeda could be potentially huge in respect of the forward dashing back to Glasgow in time, and in shape, to at least make the bench for a meeting with the Ibrox side that will see Ange Postecoglou’s side to leapfrog them at the top of the cinch Premiership if they emerge victorious.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maeda was only called into action from the bench as a replacement for Yuya Osako in the 68th minute. With the game finishing at around 9pm local time in an arena on the outskirts of Tokyo, it is eminently possible for Maeda to be in Glasgow around 9am tomorrow morning.

Daizen Maeda came on for Japan against Saudi Arabia.

That is possible because there is an All Nippon Airways flight to Frankfurt at 00:50am on Wednesday Japanese time – almost four hours after the conclusion of the game. That flight arrives in Frankfurt 05:20am local time and from there a service operated by Lufhansa and leaving at 07:20am German time would see Maeda arrive into Glasgow at 08:20am tomorrow – more than 11 hours before Celtic will take to the pitch against their bitter rivals.