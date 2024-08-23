Celtic will look to continue their 100 per cent start to their season this Sunday as they head to Paisley to take on Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren (kick off 12pm).

The Hoops have been in impeccable form since the return of the Scottish domestic season and head into the clash following back-to-back wins over Hibs and a 4-0 demolition of Kilmarnock. Brendan Rodgers will have a full strength squad to choose from too, after Daizen Maeda returned to first team action last week following a spell out with injury.

However, this Sunday, Rodgers’ main calls will revolve around Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi. Danish international midfielder O’Riley has been heavily linked with a move ahead of the transfer deadline, and while Celtic fans will hope it isn’t, Sunday could be the final time he is seen in a Hoops jersey. Does Rodgers continue to start him with his future in doubt?

As for Kyogo, he was rested last week as he wrestles with a troublesome shoulder injury. Shock links to Manchester City appear to have calmed somewhat, but will the Celtic boss be tempted to start with Adam Idah instead in order to manage Kyogo’s fitness?

Here’s how we think the Bhoys starting XI will look for this weekend’s trip to the SMiSA Stadium.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel Baring any last minute knocks, the Danish international will start between the sticks. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian full-back has shown no ill-effects from his prolonged season and involvement in the Copa America. He is first choice, whenever he is fit, ahead of Anthony Ralston. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The big American was given extended rest in pre-season following his participation for the USA at the Copa America. He appears to be back up to speed now though, and will start in defence. | SNS Group Photo Sales