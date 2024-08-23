How to watch the Scottish Premiership fixture

Transfer speculation will be put to one side when Celtic look to continue their imperious start to the season at St Mirren on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have looked the part so far with an impressive pre-season which included wins over Manchester City and Chelsea followed by convincing victories over Kilmarnock and Hibs in the opening two fixtures of their Scotish Premiership title defence before beating Hibs again in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend.

Could it be Matt O’Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi or Reo Hatate’s final match in a Hoops jersey? That remains to be seen with all three attracting interest from the English Premier League ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline. O’Riley looks most likely to depart with Brighton in negotiations with Celtic over a £25million move for the midfielder. Reports this week claim that Kyogo is on a list of potential Manchester City targets while fellow Japan international Hatate has been linked with Leicester City.

Celtic take on St Mirren in the William Hill Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley on Sunday. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

St Mirren have played four more competitive matches than Celtic due to their involvement in European qualifiers, which saw them overcome Icelandic side Valur in the Conference League second qualifying round before being knocked out by Norwegians SK Brann.

Stephen Robinson’s men have also had a mixed start to the domestic season with an impressive 3-0 win over Hibs on the opening day followed by defeats to Aberdeen and Dundee United in the league and Premier Sports Cup respectively.

St Mirren v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Kick-off is 12 noon.

St Mirren v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 11am. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm after Match of the Day 2.

St Mirren v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for 12 months.

St Mirren v Celtic team news

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is set to return after missing the Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs last weekend with a recurring shoulder injury. Midfielder Matt O’Riley is likely to feature despite being the subject of a £25m transfer bid from Brighton.

New signing Killian Phillips will be added to the St Mirren squad after the Irish midfielder joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. Lewis Jamieson has left the club after joining Raith Rovers on loan. Captain Mark O’Hara has a thigh injury and will be assessed while Conor McMenamin (knee) and Greg Kiltie (ankle) are both long-term absentees.

St Mirren v Celtic referee and VAR

Chris Graham is the match referee with Steven McLean on VAR duty.

