Celtic’s Arne Engels continued his unforgettable week by making his international debut in Belgium’s 3-1 victory over Israel in the Nations League last night.

Playing the final 17 minutes of the victory, his appearance off the bench tops off a stunning week for the young Belgian, who made his Hoops debut in last Sunday’s 3-0 win over neighbours Rangers just two days after completing his record £11million switch from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Engels, who has represented Belgium at every youth age group and is a prominent feature for their under-21 squad, received his first call up to the senior squad just hours after completing his megabucks move to Celtic Park last week and has been tipped for a massive future in his homeland.

Celtic new boy Arne Engels trains alongside Julien Duranville, Amadou Onana and Kevin De Bruyne earlier this week. Cr: Getty Images. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The youngster will compete with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Amadou Onana for a midfield berth but believes he can add to Domenico Tedesco’s squad. “I am a player who can bring energy and will to win,” said Engels following his senior call-up last week. “I am a real winner every day, even during mutual games in training. In addition, I have a nice passing and a good kicking technique, which can be useful in set pieces, if necessary. I am also very versatile: I pull my weight everywhere, but I prefer to play in midfield. I am mainly here to learn. I want to deliver quality and show that I am worth being here.”

Replacing Youri Tielemans in the 73rd minute, the 20-year-old midfielder could to feature again against France on Monday, with Belgium head coach Tedesco admitting he sees a big future for Engels.