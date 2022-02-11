Celtic star set for injury comeback against Raith as illness rules out another

Celtic will welcome January addition Yosuke Ideguchi back into the squad for their Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers on Sunday, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:20 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Japanese internationalist suffered an ankle injury in only his second appearance for the club after being on the end of a reckless challenge from Alloa's Mouhamed Niang in the previous round.

The tackle was punished with a yellow card by referee Don Robertson at the time but was later reviewed by the SFA complaince officer who handed out a two-match ban to the Wasps midfielder.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Postecoglou indicated that Ideguchi has recovered and is available for selection with no fresh injury concerns after the 3-2 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Yosuke Ideguchi is set for a Celtic return against Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Josip Juranovic, who missed the midweek victory at Pittodrie due to illness, is again expected to miss out against the Fifers but the Celtic head coach is hopeful his Croatian full-back will return for the Europa Conference League tie against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Postecoglou said: "Ideguchi is probably the only significant difference, he is fully training now and available for the game.

"Apart from the long-term ones, Josip Juranovic will probably not be (ready) for Sunday but will be fine for midweek."

Tierney to Madrid: How much Celtic could earn from rumoured interest

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

RaithAberdeen
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.