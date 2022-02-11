Kieran Tierney to Real Madrid: How much Celtic could earn from rumoured interest in Arsenal star

The Arsenal and Scotland left-back, who left Celtic in a £25million move in 2019, has been in impressive form for club and country this season and is being ‘closely followed’ by the La Liga giants, according to Spanish online newspaper El Espanol.

Reports claim that Tierney would command a £50million transfer fee, which could net Celtic around £7.5million with the club believed to have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on fee as part of the deal that took him to the Emirates.

Madrid are looking to replace outgoing captain Marcelo, as well as provide cover for Ferland Mendy, the current first-choice left-back, but Tierney’s price tag is seen as a potential ‘handicap’, with the 24-year-old under contract at the Gunners until 2026.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, the former Celtic left-back, is a rumoured transfer target for Real Madrid. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

While a move to Los Blancos would undoubtedly elevate Tierney’s status, there would be other factors to consider such as ditching his career in the English Premier League for the prospect of becoming a squad player and the impact this could have on his Scotland ambitions.

After overcoming an injury-plagued start to his time at Arsenal, the Celtic youth academy graduate is currently reaping the benefits of being fully fit and has established himself as an important member of Mikel Arteta’s first team.