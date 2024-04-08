O’Riley scored Celtic’s second goal at the Copland Road end of Ibrox and it is understood that he was targeted with the missile when celebrating with his team-mates. Celtic say that the police are investigating the incident, while on Sunday the club commented on objects being thrown at coaching staff in their technical area, saying: “It is totally unacceptable that our staff have once again been targeted in this way. We will be raising our serious concerns with Rangers and we understand that the matter is currently being investigated by Police Scotland.”