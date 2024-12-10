Celtic will look to all but secure a last 16 play-off spot as they head to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb this evening in the Champions League (kick-off: 5.45pm).

After just one defeat in their opening five European games, Brendan Rodgers’ side can put themselves on 11 points for the campaign with a win at Stadion Maksimir, which virtually guarantees a top 24 finish and a place in a two-legged play-off tie to reach the knockout round of the competition.

They’ll head into the game in confident mood too, after sweeping aside a resurgent Hibs outfit at the weekend. Goals from Arne Engels, Joe Newell (own goal) and Kyogo Furuhashi handed them a comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park.

Celtic have almost a full strength squad to choose from too, though Rodgers must decide whether to bring back Paulo Bernardo, Alex Valle and Reo Hatate after resting them for the weekend win over Hibs. Will the Celtic boss make multiple changes tonight?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic starting XI for their Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, using photos from yesterday’s training session in Glasgow.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Dane has 12 clean sheets in the league, but only one in the Champions League. He'll look to double that total in Zagreb tonight. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston He's had an outstanding campaign so far at full-back and will look to help Celtic secure a playoff berth this evening. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic's first choice centre-back will look to put his nightmare own-goal against Club Brugge behind him by producing a big performance in Zagreb. | SNS Group Photo Sales