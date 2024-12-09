Celtic must temporarily forget about Rangers to stick with more exalted company

Any cup final thoughts must be put to one side in Zagreb to set up huge week for champions

Brendan Rodgers used the word “excited” after beating Hibs 3-0 on Saturday to describe the week that Celtic are embarking upon.

The manager’s message was clear: this is why you come to Celtic Football Club, to bid for glories that are in the grasp of he and his players. Victory over Dinamo Zagreb tonight in Croatia and then Rangers at Hampden on Sunday will all but ensure a Champions League play-off spot and the first piece of domestic silverware on offer in Scotland.

Rodgers will try to park the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic’s arch enemy for the meantime. Tuesday evening’s tie against the Croatians deserves his full attention. Win and Celtic move on to 11 points in the Champions League ladder with two matches against Young Boys and Aston Villa to come. While the arithmetic for progression will become much clearer at the conclusion of matchday six on Wednesday night, most observers predicted ten points as the golden number to snare at least a last-16 play-off spot.

Celtic train at Parkhead ahead of travelling to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. | SNS Group

Rodgers made no secret of his desire to achieve that in Europe back in August. Many expected Celtic to hit the ten-point mark two weeks ago at home to Club Brugge, only for a 1-1 draw to ensue after Cameron Carter-Vickers’ calamitous own goal. As the Northern Irishman pointed out, there are no easy games at this level, regardless of the kind nature of his team’s draw.

Celtic are facing Dinamo Zagreb at an opportune moment, though. Their boss Nenad Bjelica is under some heat from the club’s demanding fanbase due to a four-game winless run in the league that leaves them in third place, six points behind leaders Rijeka. They were jeered after a 1-1 draw on Friday at home to Slaven Belupo.

Bjelica’s cause is not being helped by a crippling injury list. Star midfielders Petar Sucic – sent off for Croatia at Hampden last month against Scotland – and Martin Baturina are injured. Main striker Bruno Petkovic is also sidelined. The situation led to a board statement after the Belupo draw that spelled out Dinamo’s dire straits.

“The game against Slaven showed we are in a crisis of results which has largely been influenced by injuries to the most high-quality of our first-team players,” an open letter to the fans read. “But there is no crisis within the club.

“We have funds for the next transfer window. For us, the window has already opened in the search for reinforcements in the agreed positions.

“We will work our way out of this results crisis and return to winning ways. Surrender is not an option in Dinamo's DNA. Just like in previous seasons, we will get out of our present difficulties together with your support.”

Dinamo Zagreb train ahead of facing Celtic at the Maksimir. | AFP via Getty Images

Dinamo can still qualify for the knock-out phase, given they are on seven points. In happier times, they won away at Slovan Bratislava and RB Salzburg. The Maksimir Stadion is usually an intimidating place for opponents, but recently only they have wilted. They were swotted aside 3-0 by Borussia Dortmund last time out in the Champions League.

Celtic’s last visit to the Croatian capital came in 2014, when they lost 4-3 in a Europa League group-phase tie. Marko Pjaca scored a hat-trick that night for the hosts and is still at the club. Callum McGregor is the sole man left at the Scottish champions from that match.

Celtic arrive in the Balkans in excellent shape. Key defender Carter-Vickers was rested completely against Hibs, while midfielder Reo Hatate and striker Kyogo Furuhashi came on as late subs. Only Dortmund have defeated Rodgers’ men this term with a 7-1 thumping. Confidence remains very high.

Celtic were not at their absolute best despite beating Hibs 3-0 in the Premiership but there was no damage from that, no injuries and a clean sheet. The manager’s biggest conundrums are welcome ones. Greg Taylor or Alex Valle at left-back? Paulo Bernardo or Arne Engels in midfield? Other than those positions, the best XI picks itself.

Celtic’s last away sojourn in the Champions League was a highly credible 0-0 draw away at Atalanta in Bergamo. Celtic defended for their lives with a catenaccio-esque display against the Europa League holders, but this match should be different. Celtic can expect to see more of the ball, have more opportunities in the final third. They face an opponent struggling for form, confidence – and fit players.

History, of course, does not suggest Celtic take such chances on the road in this competition. Their last group-stage away win came against Anderlecht in 2017. More often that not, the Glasgow side have struggled to leave an impression away from Scottish soil.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has yet to leave his mark on the Champions League. | SNS Group

Yet Celtic do have a different air about them this time around. The 3-1 statement win over RB Leipzig at home suggested this group of players can go further than some of their predecessors. Wide forwards Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda are at the peak of their powers, while Furuhashi looks reinvigorated this term. Hatate’s performances behind them have been excellent, a player who appears increasingly at home in the Champions League.