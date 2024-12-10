How to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will look to continue their encouraging form in the newly revamped Champions League when they travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side remain on course to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition for the first time since 2012-13 after collecting eight points from their opening five matches to sit 20th in the 36-team table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After opening with a dominant 5-1 home win over Slovan Bratislava, a 7-1 hammering away to Borussia Dortmund raised question marks over Celtic's ability to compete at Europe's top table. However, the Scottish champions battled back with a resolute 0-0 draw away to Serie A leaders Atalanta on matchday three, before producing their best performance of the campaign so far with a 3-1 home win over German cracks RB Leipzig.

Celtic followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Club Brugge last time out which ensures they head into their final three matches with realistic hopes of reaching the last 16, with just one more win required to all but guarantee a place in the play-off round.

Zagreb also harbour ambitions of progressing in the tournament as they sit 23rd - one place inside the play-off spots - after recovering from a sobering 9-2 loss on matchday one away to Bayern Munich to claim seven points from their following four fixtures.

A 2-2 draw at home to Monaco steadied the ship before back-to-back away wins - 2-0 at RB Salzburg and 4-1 at Slovan Bratislava - brought them back into contention. They now welcome Celtic looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Dortmund last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinamo Zagreb host Celtic in the Champions League at Maksimir Stadium. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic match details

The Champions League fixture takes place at Maksimir Stadium, Zagreb on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic team news

Celtic are set to have a full squad to choose from, minus the injured Odin Thiago Holm. Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be reinstated to the starting XI after being rested for the weekend win over Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Zagreb squad is predominantly made up of native Croatian players. Striker Sandro Kulenovic is their top scorer this term with 13 goals in all competitions, although he has not found the net in his last five outings. Homegrown midfielder Martin Baturina, a 21-year-old playmaker who went to this summer’s Euros with Croatia, is Zagreb’s main creative force.

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic referee and VAR

German referee Felix Zwayer has been placed in charge of the match in the Croatian capital. Zwayer will be assisted by Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz with Florian Badstübner fourth official. Meanwhile Sascha Stegemann is on VAR with Johann Pieifer assisting.