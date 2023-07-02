Celtic new boy Marco Tilio tipped to 'flourish' under Brendan Rodgers as fans told why they should be excited

The 21-year-old’s arrival was announced on Friday, joining on a five-year deal from Melbourne City in his homeland for more than £1million. He is the club’s second summer recruit after Odin Thiago Holm.

Tilio, over the course of three years, emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Australia, playing his part in helping Melbourne City win three consecutive A-League Premiership titles. There was an expectation that he would depart 12 months ago when a number of European clubs took a keen interest following eight goals and eight assists. However, no team met the club's valuation until Celtic did this summer.

Capable of playing various attacking roles, he is now a fully-fledged Australian international and is viewed by Meulensteen as a “very important player” in the years to come. At club level, the former Manchester United coach explained why he has found a perfect club in Celtic and manager in Brendan Rodgers.

Marco Tilio has been backed to flourish under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

“The fact that he’ll be joining a team which in domestic games enjoys up to 70 or 80 per cent possession is tailor made for him because he values possession so much, can run with the ball at pace, glides past players and shoots and passes with either foot,” he told FTBL. “He’s been building up to this type of career opportunity for some time through his performances for Melbourne City, and I think the time is right for him to make that step up now.

“He’s an exciting talent and fits the mould of a Brendan Rodgers-type player. Not only does Marco have great qualities in terms of technique, he’s also got a very good temperament and work ethic."

Meulensteen added: “He has a lovely balance to his game and huge determination to succeed. That’s why I feel he is well placed to flourish under a coach like Brendan who will know what to do to highlight his best qualities."