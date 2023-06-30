All Sections
'Some days he was awful' - Marco Tilio former teammate lifts lid on new Celtic signing's ascent

Hibs newcomer Adam Le Fondre has tipped former Sydney FC team-mate Marco Tilio to be a success at Celtic, explaining that the 21-year-old’s improvement over the past few years has been a marvel.
Moira Gordon
By Moira Gordon
Published 30th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST
 Comment

But, the 36-year-old striker says he can remember the days when there was a frustrating impermanence to the young winger’s levels of performance.

“He’s a really good player; exciting, a little bit raw, still but a great ball carrier, good with both feet. I think he’ll do well.

“There’s been a huge development in him since we played together at Sydney and when we drew 1-1 with Melbourne City just before I left, I said to him afterwards, ‘Bloody hell mate, you’ve improved since the last time I saw you.”

New Celtic signing Marco Tilio in action for Melbourne City during the A-League Men's Grand Final match against Central Coast Mariners on June 3. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)New Celtic signing Marco Tilio in action for Melbourne City during the A-League Men's Grand Final match against Central Coast Mariners on June 3. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
“It’s chalk and cheese because when he was training with us as a youngster, some days he was awful, he was just a rollercoaster, which you get with younger players. So, to see his progression over two and a bit years, continually ascending, has been really good because he’s a fantastic player and he did show glimpses of that when he was younger.”

The pair will line up against each other this term in the Scottish Premiership after Tilio became Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ second signing of his second managerial spell at Parkhead, following Odin Thiago Holm in the door, while Englishman Le Fondre has penned an initial one-year deal with the Leith club.

“Obviously he’ll need to adjust to the league and the physicality, and the understanding of a new manager and tactical nuances,” added Le Fondre of the young Socceroo, who has been capped seven times for his country. “The A-League is a little bit more open and transitional, especially in the second half of games, so he may not get the space he’ll like and maybe a few more tackles than he’s used to but I can see him doing really well here.

"He really grasped his chance at Melbourne and must have worked really hard because he’s turned into a fantastic young player. He’s got a huge opportunity at Celtic now and it’s on him to see where he can take his career off the back of that, but I think he’ll do really well.”

