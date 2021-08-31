Celtic make Cameron Carter-Vickers their 12th summer signing - defender joins from Spurs

Celtic have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:05 am
Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Celtic. (Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
The US international arrives from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season.

As part of the deal, Celtic have the option to make the deal for the centre-back permanent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The 23-year-old has played five times for Spurs, most recently in European competition this season.

Celtic are the player’s seventh loan spell.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic, it is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead.

“I know I am going to a huge Club which means so much to so many people and I will be doing all I can to bring our fans the success which their support deserves.”

Celtic also added Jota and Giorgos Giakoumakis on the final day of the transfer window, while Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard all departed.

