Celtic make Cameron Carter-Vickers their 12th summer signing - defender joins from Spurs

Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Celtic. (Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The US international arrives from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season.

As part of the deal, Celtic have the option to make the deal for the centre-back permanent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has played five times for Spurs, most recently in European competition this season.

Celtic are the player’s seventh loan spell.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic, it is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead.