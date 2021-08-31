Odsonne Edouard: 'In demand' striker joins Crystal Palace from Celtic in deal which could reach £18.5m

The Frenchman has signed a four-year deal with an option for a fifth in a deal which is worth an initial £14million and could rise to £18.5million.
Celtic will have to give up a percentage of the fee to Edouard’s former club Paris Saint-Germain.
“I’m very happy to be here today", he told Palace TV. “I can’t [wait to] start to train with the team and to play for this club.
"Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.”
Edouard makes the move after netting 77 goals in 150 Celtic appearances, helping the club win seven trophies, including three league titles.
“Odsonne is a player of proven quality," chairman Steve Parish said.
"He was a player in high demand and I’m delighted he chose to join Crystal Palace as another fantastic addition to our squad.”