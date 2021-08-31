Ryan Christie Celtic to Bournemouth move 'speaks volumes' as Cherries win race for Scotland midfielder

Ryan Christie has left Celtic after agreeing a three-year deal at Bournemouth. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The English Championship side hailed his capture as a “huge coup” after winning the race to sign the Scotland international ahead of Premier League side Burnley.

Christie has agreed terms on a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium with Celtic reportedly recouping a £2.5 million transfer fee for a player they paid Inverness Caledonian Thistle £500,000 for in 2015, and who was due to become a free agent in January.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said the move “spoke volumes” for Christie, stating: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Ryan.

“He was being courted by a number of Premier League clubs, so it is a huge coup to have signed him.

“We think it speaks volumes about him as a player and us as a club that he chose to come here and work under Scott Parker and his staff.

“Ryan enjoyed a hugely successful stay at Celtic and was instrumental in them winning a host of trophies.

“His outstanding form at club level saw him gain international recognition with Scotland. He has already achieved a great deal in his career and is determined to achieve more.”

Christie is currently in Denmark with the Scotland national team for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier and will join up with his new Cherries team-mates after the break.

Confirming his departure, Celtic tweeted: “Ryan Christie has signed for @afcbournemouth on a permanent deal.

“We would like to thank our #QuadrupleTreble winner for his contribution at #CelticFC and wish him every success in the future!”