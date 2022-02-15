Rangers and Celtic in allocation agreement boost but increase suggestion rejected

The two derbies this campaign have been played without a visiting support, something which was agreed between the rivals due to the Covid-19 situation when capacity numbers were capped at the start of the season.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson revealed that with a return to normal, there will be away fans at the two remaining league games between the sides this season.

The next encounter takes place at Ibrox on April 3.

"There will be away allocations in the next two games” Robertson told Sky Sports.

"Because of the Covid situation we had back in August, the two clubs got together agreed that we wouldn't have away fans. Because we had red zones, we weren't sure what the situation was going to be for that period of time.

"So there will be away fans for the two games remaining."

However, there will be no significant increase on the allocations for each side.

There will be an away allocation at the next Celtic and Rangers matches. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

In recent seasons the number of tickets for away fans has been cut by both clubs.

Previously Celtic and Rangers fans would get a much larger allocation for derby matches than any other side in the Premiership. That is unlikely to return anytime soon.

"No, that won't be happening this season,” Robertson said. “It'll be the allocation we've had for the last couple of years.

"And going into next year and succeeding years after that, as far as I can see, it will still be at that level."