Football fans it is time to rejoice - the yearly release of newest EA Sports’ FIFA game is just around the corner!

It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.

And when it comes to Celtic, there’s always intrigue as to which Hoops stars rank highest on the game – especially with the club now included in the Champions League.

Here are which Parkhead stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

1. Callum McGregor - 77 Captain Callum McGregor is the Hoops stand out player on the new Fifa 23 game, with his top attribute being his pace and dribbling ability. Photo: Steve Welsh

2. Jota - 76 The Portuguese winger has gone from strength to strength in a Celtic shirt and his Fifa 23 rating reflects this. His speed and acceleration are his top attributes with rankings of 85 and 87. Photo: Fran Santiago

3. Joe Hart - 76 The former England stopper completes the Celts top three, with a 76 rating for reactions his top attribute. Photo: Steve Welsh

4. Aaron Mooy - 76 Aaron Mooy hasn't had too much time on the pitch for Celtic in real life, but he is highly rated by this year's gaming franchise with high attribute ratings for short passing. Photo: Steve Welsh