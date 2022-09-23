Andy Robertson's Celtic 'dream' and Liverpool condition around possible Parkhead return

The national team captain’s route to the top of the game is well known, starting with being released from Celtic. It took him to amateur football with Queen’s Park before working his way through Dundee United, Hull City and eventually the Anfield giants.

Now in his sixth season at Liverpool, Robertson, who is currently injured, is keen to finish his career at the club having become a key player. He has won seven trophies for the club, including the Premier League and Champions League, making 232 appearances.

Yet, a return to Celtic to pull on the green and white still intrigues him. But he revealed to BT Sport’s Currie Club podcast, with Darrell Currie, that there is a certain apprehension about doing so, namely becoming the guy “my uncles start hating".

"Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” Robertson, who missed the recent 3-0 win over Ukraine, said.

“When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream. Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.

“But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years. When I was at Queen’s Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic.

“And now I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell. I’m very much a person who lives in the moment.

Andy Robertson wants to finish his career at Liverpool but hasn't ruled out returning to Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I don’t look too far ahead and I don’t often look back. There will be a time for that.”