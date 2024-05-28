Celtic favourite set to reject SWPL move to head Stateside

Natasha Flint celebrates Celtic's first ever SWPL title win. Cr. SNS Group.

The striker played a pivotal role in Celtic’s first Scottish Women’s Premier League title win this season.

Celtic title winner Natasha Flint is set to depart Glasgow after her loan moan came to an end, with the 27-year-old now set to move to the United States, multiple sources have informed The Scotsman.

The forward had spent the second-half of the last two seasons on loan at the Excelsior Stadium and morphed into a fans favourite after scoring in the Women’s Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers last year before returning to help the club lift the league title this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flint appeared to confirm she would not be returning to the club last week when she took to social media to say: “Celtic, thank you again for everything! Another short stay, but it’s been amazing.”

It is understood that USL Super League side The Tampa Bay Sun are leading to race to sign the forward, who is out of contract this summer in a move that would be a real statement of intent from the Florida-based outfit.

A newly formed division, the USL Super League is set to begin this summer and will fall in line with many international leagues as opposed to the American top tier - NWSL- , which begins in March and ends in October. It will act similar to a second-tier division, though will not include promotion or relegation much like the NWSL.

Classified as a Tier-1 professional soccer league, it will compromise of eight teams and is set to run from August until May. With her contract set to expire in June, it is understood Flint will agree a deal to sign with Tampa Bay on a free. The club’s inaugural season will then kick off on August 19, where they will a clash against Dallas Trinity.

The ex-Leicester City forward opted to sign a one-year deal with Women’s Super League side Liverpool last summer but found opportunities limited, playing just 225 minutes for the club before returning for a second spell at Celtic FC.