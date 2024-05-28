Portuguese has returned to parent club Benfica but is highly regarded by peers

Callum McGregor hopes Celtic will make a permanent move for Paulo Bernardo, believing the Portuguese fits the profile of player that the club should be signing.

Bernardo capped an impressive season-long loan spell by creating the winning goal in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, his driving run and shot pushed out by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland for Adam Idah to net the rebound. Bernardo also scored in the 2-1 derby win back in December.

The 22-year-old has returned to parent club Benfica and signed off with a message on social media saying he was “grateful for this season” and thanking the supporters. Reports in Portugal, however, suggest the midfielder isn’t expected to break into the first-team picture at Benfica. A fee in the region of £6 million would likely be enough to convert his loan spell at Celtic into a permanent arrangement and McGregor hopes the club are considering it.

Callum McGregor wants to link up once more with Paulo Bernardo at Celtic next season.

The Celtic captain said: “Listen, he has been an important player for us – he has [great] technical quality and is a young kid who wants to do well. So that is the type of profile we want at the club. Hopefully we can bring him back. He is a great lad as well. He works ever so hard and he is a part of the group we have got. Obviously the club will decide in terms of what happens there, but that is certainly the profile that we want. You want hungry players who are technically good and can come and make an impact as well.”