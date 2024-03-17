Celtic claim Old Firm victory and inflict Rangers’ first defeat of season in SWPL derby

Natasha Flint netted a double for Celtic in a 2-1 victory over Rangers in the SWPL. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Celtic closed the gap on Rangers at the top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League to just one point with a 2-1 victory in the Old Firm derby at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie on Sunday.

A Tash Flint double put Celtic two goals ahead at the break and although Jane Ross pulled one back with 12 minutes remaining, Rangers were unable to salvage their long unbeaten record as they crashed to a first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s victory moves them onto 59 points, tucked in just behind Rangers at the top of the SWPL standings, and above third-placed Glasgow City on goal difference with the top three seperated by a single point.

Flint opened the scoring for Celtic on four minutes as she stabbed the ball home at the second attempt after Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife had denied the forward with an initial save. Flint doubled her own and her team’s tally three minutes before half-time, volleying home a cross from Lucy Ashworth-Clifford.

Subsitute Ross pounced from close range to halve the deficit on 78 minutes but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser, despite coming close when an effort hit the crossbar in injury time.