Celtic face ANOTHER delay in bid to land Eddie Howe, Hibs face battle to retain two star players, Scottish Government threaten strict liability after Rangers scenes - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish Government to consider strict liability

The Scottish Government say strict liability is a consideration as they look to crack down on fan behaviour following severe scenes of disorder in Glasgow following Rangers’ last game of the season against Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Hibs battle to keep duo

Hibs are facing a fight to keep Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine at Easter Road beyond this summer. Irvine is out of contract and is reportedly a target of Aberdeen, while it’s been revealed Boyle has a £500,000 release clause in his contract with several suitors circling around the Australian international. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs announce strategic partnership

Hibs have announced details of a strategic partnership with English Premier League side Brighton. It was revealed earlier this month that the two clubs were in talks over a link-up as Easter Road chairman Ron Gordon looks to explore avenues that can help strengthen Hibs. (Evening News)

Ginnelly remaining at Hearts

Josh Ginnelly’s injury rehabilitation is continuing at Hearts' Riccarton training base this summer with contract talks ongoing. The winger is back running after surgery on a ruptured hamstring and is using the Edinburgh club’s facilities after spending the season there on loan. (Evening News)

McBurnie out of Euros

Oli McBurnie has become the latest addition to Scotland’s injured list ahead of Steve Clarke’s squad selection on Wednesday. McBurnie has been missing for Sheffield United since breaking a metatarsal last month. The 24-year-old has now admitted defeat and confirmed the foot injury will rule him out of the Euro 2020 championships next month. (The Scotsman)

Celtic to wait longer on Howe

Celtic’s wait to hire Eddie Howe could be set to stretch until the end of this month after Bournemouth emerged triumphant in the first leg of their play-off semi-final clash against Brentford. Howe is reportedly keen to bring some of his former backroom staff with him to Glasgow, but will have to wait until Bournemouth’s season ends. The play-off final will be held on May 29 and Bournemouth will be involved if they can avoid defeat in the return leg. (Daily Record)

Logan with final pop at Celtic

Shay Logan has signed off from Aberdeen with a one last pop at Celtic’s supporters as the defender ended seven years at Pittodrie. Listing the numbers and statistics from his time with the club in a post on social media, Logan added “50000 – the amount of heads I lived in rent free at Celtic Park”. (The Scotsman)

Anderson offered Aberdeen exit

Livingston have moved to tempt Bruce Anderson away from Aberdeen this summer as the young striker ponders his future. The 22-year-old has been on loan at Hamilton Accies since January and has an offer on the table from the Dons to extend his deal. Livingston are hoping the offer of a three-year deal and the promise of regular first-team football will tempt him into leaving Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen eye Atlanta loan

Aberdeen are looking to sign right-back Jack Gurr on loan from Atlanta United. Manager Stephen Glass previously worked with the English defender during his spell in the United States and hopes the club’s partnership with the MLS side will see Gurr move this summer. (Daily Record)

