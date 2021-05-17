Final Celtic fan parting shot as Aberdeen defender Shay Logan leaves club

Aberdeen's Shay Logan gestures to the Celtic fans (Picture: SNS)

Logan was loaned out to Hearts for the final months of his Dons career but paid tribute to several figures behind the scenes and former management duo Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty in a farewell message to the north-east fans.

After detailing his achievements at Aberdeen Logan declared “I honestly gave it my all,” but couldn’t resist one last dig at the Celtic supporters after several run-ins during clashes between the sides over the years.

Listing the numbers and statistics from his time with the club Logan added “50000 – the amount of heads I lived in rent free at Celtic Park”.

The defender played 294 games and ranked 31st on the all-time appearance list, eighth for European matches and asked “Did I leave my mark? I’ll let the fans be the judge of that.”

He added: “Special mentions to Derek McInnes, Tony Docherty and Stuart Milne for bringing me to this great club and wonderful city.

"And to the people behind the scenes who people don’t see or hear from who practically run the club – Lisa Sheran, Steven Gunn, Amy Thomson – you people I’ll never forget. Nothing but love for you all. and you made my time so welcome.

"I guess this is me signing out the last time as an Aberdeen player but I can honestly say I gave it my all.”

Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen. (Picture: SNS)

The Dons have announced the release of seven players including defenders Logan and Ash Taylor as new boss Stephen Glass began to overhaul the squad.

Logan was victim of racial abuse by Celtic’s Aleksandar Tonev during a league game in 2014 with the winger being banned for seven games as a result.

He was sent off when the sides met a year later and was also sent off for a fiery altercation at the end of the 2017-18 season following Aberdeen’s win at Parkhead and he was accused of over-celebrating before a spat with Mikael Lustig. The Englishman was shown a red card after the full-time whistle and left the field cupping his ears to the home support.

