Sheffield United's Scotland striker Oli McBurnie ruled out of Euro 2020 with broken foot

Oli McBurnie has become the latest addition to Scotland’s injured list ahead of Steve Clarke’s squad selection on Wednesday.

By David Oliver
Monday, 17th May 2021, 6:48 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 6:48 pm

McBurnie has been missing for Sheffield United since breaking a metatarsal last month.

The 24-year-old has now admitted defeat and confirmed the foot injury will rule him out of the Euro 2020 championships next month, having played in six of the qualifiers including the play-off wins over Israel and Serbia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

McBurnie has yet to score for the national side and registered just one in the Premier League this season, and broke the news on Twitter.

He wrote: "I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the Euros.

"Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support."

McBurnie joins Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s 26-man squad announcement.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Oli McBurnie in action for Scotland during a Euro 2020 Play off match between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on October 08 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)