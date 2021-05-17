Sheffield United's Scotland striker Oli McBurnie ruled out of Euro 2020 with broken foot

McBurnie has been missing for Sheffield United since breaking a metatarsal last month.

The 24-year-old has now admitted defeat and confirmed the foot injury will rule him out of the Euro 2020 championships next month, having played in six of the qualifiers including the play-off wins over Israel and Serbia.

McBurnie has yet to score for the national side and registered just one in the Premier League this season, and broke the news on Twitter.

He wrote: "I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the Euros.

"Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support."

