Celtic end Kyogo Furuhashi transfer speculation with new long-term deal - contract length, Rodgers comments

The announcement comes off the back of Jota’s exit, the Portuguese winger having swapped the Scottish champions for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. A huge fan favourite, the Japanese striker finished the Premiership’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, while he hit 34 in all competitions. In his two seasons at the club he has 54 goals in 83 appearances.

His new deal keeps him at Celtic until the summer of 2027.

“I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club,” Kyogo told the club's website. “It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters.

Kyogo Furuhashi has signed a new long-term Celtic deal. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in. We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans’ faces. To win my first treble, and help secure a world record breaking eighth treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans. They have been so supportive of me since I joined Celtic so I will work hard to repay them.

“Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our club. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches. I am looking forward to getting started and working with Brendan. He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here. I and my team mates are looking forward to working with him.”

‘Exciting player’

It is understood a number of European clubs were interested in the 28-year-old following his impressive scoring rate. He had been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur after Ange Postecoglou left Celtic to take over at the Premier League club. However, the new deal ends any speculation about his future.

With the team back in pre-season this week, new boss Brendan Rodgers expressed his excitement at working with the striker.

“It is brilliant news for the club,” he said. “Kyogo is an important player for us so I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities. In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a Treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.