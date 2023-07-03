Celtic confirm Jota exit, length of contract, reported fee, Al-Ittihad signing claim, Liel Abada interest

Jota has completed his moved to Al-Ittihad with the Saudi Arabian side making it known they want to “rule the world”.

The club revealed on their social media channels that the Portuguese winger had signed a three-year deal in a big-money deal. The Scottish champions, it is understood, will earn a transfer fee upwards of £20million, some of which will go to the player's former club Benfica, while the 24-year-old could earn a six-figure weekly wage.

In an announcement video, it showed Jota being added to a deck of cards which included Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, the French duo who have been signed. A cartoon Nuno Espirito Santo, the club's Portuguese coach, was asked what he wanted to do. He replied: “We want to rule the world.”

Jota, who helped Celtic win five trophies, scoring 28 times, underwent a medical in Dubai with the deal completed on Sunday.

“After two seasons with the club, one on loan from Benfica and one on a full contract, Portuguese winger, Jota has left Celtic to join Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad,” Celtic confirmed in a statement. In his time in the Hoops, Jota won two league titles as well as picking up winner’s medals in both the Scottish and League Cups. Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career.”

Meanwhile, Liel Abada is the latest Celtic star attracting interest with one European giant putting him on a transfer shortlist.

Sporting CP, one of Portugal’s big three, are keeping tabs on the Israeli forward with a view to a possible summer move if they lose a key player. One of the clubs most impressive stars last season, as they slipped to fourth in the Primeira Liga, was Englishman Marcus Edwards who scored 12 goals and made 14 assists. The 24-year-old is expected to be a target for clubs from Europe's top five leagues.

According to Sky Sports, Abada is seen as a possible replacement. The 21-year-old has been a hugely effective individual across his two seasons at the Scottish champions, making 48 goal contributions in 101 matches, including 28 goals. The player has previously been linked with Ajax with the Dutch giants maintaining an interest.