Celtic close to £3.5m transfer but warned over target 'worth £15m'; West Ham link for Rangers midfielder - Scottish football transfer rumour mill and gossip

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership kicks off in two and a half weeks’ time and clubs are continuing to do make manoeuvres in the transfer market ahead of season 2021-22.

The Premier Sports Cup is already underway and European campaigns are also on the horizon ensuring the transfer talk and rumour mill is ticking over across Scottish football.

Here is a look at the headlines from Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Bonny lad

Celtic are close to landing Israeli winger Liel Abada in a £3.5m deal - and the teenager has been backed by ex-Rangers goalkeeper Bonny Ginzburg to be a success in Glasgow after 13 goals in his homeland last season. (Scottish Sun)

Selling status

The Hoops have been warned they must make a ‘substantial offer’ for Siriki Dembele, brother of Karamoko. Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says the playmaker is worth £15m to the Posh and they won’t sell simply based on his contract status (Transfer Tavern)

New Celt just like Blue

Another Parkhead target, Bosun Lawal, is said to have agreed terms to join Ange Postecoglou’s side and been compared to Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré by Watford legend Troy Deeney. The teenager had been offered a new deal at Vicarage Road. (The Scotsman)

Kam on down

West Ham have made an enquiry over Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara after sterling showing at Euro 2020 with Finland. The Hammers are in Glasgow next week to face city rivals Celtic (GiveMeSport)

Dream move

Scotland international Kenny McLean has admitted a move to Rangers in the future would be “pretty special”. The ex-Aberdeen midfielder has been linked with a move to Ibrox in the past (The Athletic)

‘Hat’s magic

St Etienne and Strasbourg lead the way for Algerian playmaker Zinedine Ferhat who has been linked with Rangers previously. Nimes are looking for around £3.4m for the player. (Daily Record)

Saints say no

St Mirren have rejected bids for Irish midfielder Jamie McGrath - the midfielder who has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer. (The Scotsman)

Ger link

Rangers are one of the clubs believed to have ‘shown an interest’ in highly-rated youngster James Garner, on-loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United, last season. Brighton are also said to be interested. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Nick away

Meanwhile Forest have signed up ex-Rangers goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth - son of former Falkirk and Hearts goalkeeper Myles – after his release from Ibrox (The Scotsman)

Leed-ing the way

Airdrie have paired ex-Leeds United defender Luke Lyons with Thomas Robert at the Pennycars Stadium with the defender hoping to resurrect his career in Scotland (Daily Record)

No plan B

A plan to include Old Firm colts teams in the SPFL senior structure following their one-year pilot project in the Scottish Lowland League has been unable to garner enough support to be taken forward (The Scotsman)