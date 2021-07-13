Jim Goodwin hails new recruits in St Mirren win while Dunfermline boss Peter Grant rues handball decision

St Mirren midfielder Alan Power (centre) made an impressivd debut for the Paisley side in their 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dunfermline. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goodwin included all five of his summer recruits in his starting line-up with one of them, striker Curtis Main, scoring the only goal.

There were equally influential contributions from central defender Charles Dunne, wing-back Scott Tanser and midfield pair Alan Power and Greg Kiltie to leave Goodwin purring with satisfaction.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can’t remember ever putting that many debutants into a team for the first game of the season before,” he said.

“They all looked really good, along with the lads who were here before, and we have strength in depth now.

“It was great for Curtis to get off the mark so quickly, while Dunne was like a Rolls-Royce at the back at times. I was really pleased with all of them.”

Goodwin, meanwhile, reiterated his determination to hold onto key midfielder Jamie McGrath amid interest from clubs in Scotland and England.

“We’ve knocked back a couple of offers for him in the last couple of weeks, one from down south,” said Goodwin.

“The board have been brave because we know his value and a couple of hundred thousand here or there won’t cut it for a player who scored 17 goals for us last season.”

Dunfermline manager Peter Grant was left frustrated by a stoppage time decision to deny his team a penalty kick for handball against Saints defender Dunne.

“I’m shouting for a penalty kick but the referee - great credit to him - has explained himself afterwards,” said Grant. “Because the boy has miscontrolled it and it’s come up and hit his hand, it’s not handball.

“But it’s such a bad rule because it’s not our fault he has miscontrolled it. At the end of the day, it should be a penalty kick - especially as he gave a free-kick for a similar thing in the first half.

“We played really well in the first half up until we lost the goal. Then you get a bit concerned because the boys stop believing in what they are doing. That’s the time you need to stay calm and keep doing what you are doing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.