Celtic clear major hurdle in transfer pursuit of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Spurs

The cinch Premiership champions have been in talks over keeping the Tottenham defender at the club, with Spurs said to be willing to negotiate and let the USA international go.

A deal must be done by the middle of next month and though Celtic are at the head of the queue, a number of English clubs including Everton, plus newly promoted Fulham and Bournemouth, are also believed to be keen.

That paves the way for Celtic to strike an agreeable fee with Spurs, believed to be £6m rising to £10m with add-ons and hang on to the 24-year-old.

He is one of several Ange Postecoglou has admitted he is in talks with extending their time with the club, and Daizen Maeda’s loan from Yokohama F.Marinos was confirmed as a permanent transfer on Monday.

Jota is another, but rumours of an agreement reached with the player to trigger his £6.5m release clause from Benfica branded ‘premature’ by the Hoops manager.

Postecoglou though is keen to keep Carter-Vickers longer after the defender played 41 times during the double-winning season, and scored the winner against Rangers in the Old Firm game at Ibrox in March.