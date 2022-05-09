Celtic placed on transfer alert as Spurs 'want to sell' Cameron Carter-Vickers

Talks over keeping the loanee permanently are ongoing, just as they have been with Portuguese winger Jota though Ange Postecoglou warned any reports of positive progress were premature when discussing both recently.

However there is encouragement in the Parkhead club's pursuit of Carter-Vickers according to former striker John Hartson who says Antonio Conte’s side want to do a deal.

“I know for a fact, because I speak to people at Spurs, and they want to sell Carter-Vickers,” Hartson told GlasgowTimes. “He’s been on loan several times, they feel he’s not going back, so they want to do a deal with somebody.

“You can talk about Jota, (Liel) Abada and Kyogo (Furuhashi), whose numbers have been frightening. Joe Hart has been brilliant. But look at Carter-Vickers, he’s been the dominant one.

"He would be as important a signing as what Jota would be, I really think that.”