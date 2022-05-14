Cameron Carter-Vickers sidesteps Celtic future question to enjoy team's title party

The defender is on-loan from Tottenham Hotspur with Celtic keen to keep the American international beyond his season-long deal.

Talks have been ongoing and reports last week suggested Spurs were keen to do a deal to move the player off their books – and Celtic urged to snap him up.

However Carter-Vickers was focused on the party at present and not his future playing plans when he took time out from the players’ parade in the aftermath of a comprehensive 6-0 win over Motherwell.

Asked about what is yet to come the defender replied :”"I’m just enjoying today at the moment, but we shall see.”

While elusive, Carter-Vickers did pay tribute to his year in Glasgow which has resulted in two medals, an Old Firm goal and many plaudits.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, from day one since I came in the boys have been great, the staff have been great, the manager’s great and I’ve been loving every minute.”

"It’s hard to sum up, its been a special season and its a special day for the boys, all the fans and our families – we’re loving every minute of it,” he told Sky Sports.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)