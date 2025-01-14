Celtic ace 'eyed' by new club, Rangers signing update, Scottish teen ‘scouted’ - Scottish transfers

Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines on Tuesday morning - including Celtic, Rangers, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Killie teen ‘scouted’ by EFL outfit

Sheffield Wednesday are showing an interest in talented Kilmarnock teenager Duncan Barlow, after reports claimed the Owls had sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old midfielder. While Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is aiming to add players that can make an immediate impact on his squad this month, it is understood the club are also hoping to add to their academy ranks in January, and view Barlow as a player that has shown potential. Both Bailey Cadamarteri and Sean Fusire have broken into the first team at Hillsborough in recent seasons, and the Owls are hoping more can follow suit in the years to come.

The report claims they are just one of numerous English sides keep tabs on the Scottish teenager, with scouts from the making the journey over the border to watch his against Rothwell U18s last week. A ‘small’ compensation fee is said to required should they decide to pursue a move.

Sheffield Wednesday are targeting a Scottish teenager in the January transfer window. | Getty Images

Celtic ace on Leverkusen rumours

Cameron Carter-Vickers has insisted he is only concentrating on doing his best for Celtic this season as they go in search of domestic and European success after being linked with a big money move this month. The USA international admits it is ‘nice to know’ people have been impressed by his performance after being linked with Leverkusen earlier this month but insists he doesn’t pay much attention to transfer talk. The Hoops defender has reportedly had a £25million price tag slapped on him after being mentioned as a potential target for the Bundesliga champions.

"There's always going to be talks in the papers and stuff like that,” said the centre-back. “But first of all, a lot of stuff you read is not always true. And for me, as long as I'm here, I'm prepared to play each game to the best that I can. It's always nice to know that people are kind of taking notes of your performances. But again, like I was saying, you never really know how true it is when you just read it on the paper or on a website or anything like that." Meanwhile, the club have confirmed midfielder Odin Thaigo Holm has joined LAFC on loan for the 2025 MLS season.

Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers. | Getty Images

Staggies unleash January plan

Ross County boss Don Cowie will target defensive reinforcements after seeing on loan Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata limp off in the weekend defeat to Celtic. The Polish centre-back has been in excellent form for the Staggies but could now be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering groin injury against Celtic at the weekend, which could force Cowie’s hand in the January market. While the defender’s injury is yet to be confirmed, head coach Cowie says he will enter the transfer market if the injury sustained keeps him out for an extended period of time. “We are still looking – we will have to see how Kacper’s injury is this week,” admitted the Ross County boss. “We are light in that area of the pitch. We’re always monitoring and looking to make ourselves stronger.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. | SNS Group

Rangers ‘miss out’ on target

Philippe Clement is set to miss out on a key January targets who was once compared to Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney. According to several reports, the Belgian boss had identified Leeds United’s out-of-favour forward Joe Gelhardt as a potential signing, with the player viewed as a replacement for the struggling Cyriel Dessers, who could depart Ibrox during the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, any move for the 22-year-old now appears dead in the water after numerous reports claimed he had agreed to move to Hull City on a loan deal until the end of the season. LeedsLive say the Tigers are ‘confident’ of securing the striker this week, with a medical believed to have been scheduled yesterday. Elland Road boss Daniel Farke has allowed out the player to depart the club on a temporary deal in order to get some much needed game time, after playing just nine minutes of the EFL Championship campaign this season.

Joe Geldhardt spent time on loan to Sunderland in 22/23.

EFL club ‘eye’ Celtic ace

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor could see himself become part of a four-way transfer battle this month after another club entered the race for his signature this week. The long-serving defender has just six months left on his current deal, and finds his future at the club in doubt after the Scottish champions reportedly edged closer to a deal that would see ex-Celtic hero Kieran Tierney return to the club on a loan. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to agree a new contract with Taylor that would extend his time at Celtic Park into a seventh season, though Dinano Zagreb and Trabzonspor have both shown an interest in the Scotland international.

However, Taylor has now emerged as a potential candidate for struggling EFL Championship outfit Hull City, with reports from HullLive saying the Tigers are eyeing a move for the ex-Kilmarnock man as they look to bolster their defensive ranks before the winter transfer window closes. The report adds that new Hull boss Ruben Selles has ‘identified’ the 27-year-old as a target, adding that fellow EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers are also considering a move for the player.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Greg Taylor at the club. | SNS Group

Rangers signing update

Rangers appear to have ruled themselves out of the race for Burnley centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal and are ‘pursuing other targets’, according to a report from The Rangers Review. The Swedish defender had been linked to several clubs over the weekend, with Turf Moor boss Scott Parker admitting some of his players may leave this month, claiming his squad was ‘bloated’. One of those clubs mentioned were Rangers, with the club thought to be eyeing a signing in defence this month following injuries to Dujon Sterling, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun and John Souttar.

