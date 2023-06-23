The ultras group, using their North Curve twitter account, marked the confirmation of Rodgers’ appointment on Monday by posting a picture of the banner with which they condemned the Irishman over leaving their club in February 2019 for Leiciester City following his unparalleled, seven-straight-trophy haul, two-and-three-quarter-years stint. A sign that proclaimed ‘you traded immortality for mediocrity; never a Celt, always a fraud’.

Asked about this reaction, Rodgers proved in no way confrontational but equally wasn’t simply willing to allow the Green Brigade reaction to his comeback - at odds with the backing received from the majority of the support - unchallenged. “I was aware of that,” he said of the banner repost. “For me, I love the club and the supporters, and you will have critics. With the greatest respect, I don’t think winning a club the FA Cup for the first time in their [Leicester’s] history was mediocre, or taking them into Europe when they’d never been and having three of their best four finishes in the league. I don’t think it’s mediocre but everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

It was also put to Rodgers that his willingness to return to Glasgow had “nailed the myth that he was a fraud” in having expressed long-held affections for Celtic. As he revealed how an approach from the club had elicited a rethink from him as he prepared for a sabbatical from the game - in contrast to how he dealt with an offer received in immediate aftermath of his removal by Leicester in April.

Brendan Rodgers was unveiled as the new Celtic manager for the second time at Celtic Park on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“There’s only so much you can say and probably this time I’ll maybe not express that so much,” the 50-year-old said. “People close to me knew the team I supported and understand what this means to me. To be fair, I could have sat comfortably and gone back into the Premier League. When I left Leicester on the Monday I had a Premier League offer on the Wednesday...You know. I could have probably gone in [come] the summer. Or I maybe could have gone in next summer again. But I wanted to come to Celtic for multiple reasons. It just gives me a special feeling here. Whether people think I support the club or not, I’m really not bothered about that. I know and the people close to me know.”

It would have been understandable were Rodgers to have thought better of recommitting to Celtic following the desperate personal abuse meted out to him for daring to pursue professional ambitions. And the break-in at his home near Bearsden within a fortnight of leaving for Leicester that forced his wife Charlotte and her then six-year-old daughter Lola to lock themselves away as burglars ransacked the property.