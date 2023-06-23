'I don't regret it' - Brendan Rodgers addresses Celtic fan anger in message to 'people who don't want me here'

Rodgers’ departure four years and four months ago for Leicester City caused anger among the Celtic fanbase and led to a banner being displayed at one match describing the Northern Irishman as a “fraud” – an image which supporters group, The Green Brigade, reposted on social media following his appointment this week.

Speaking to the media at his first Celtic press conference of his second spell in charge, Rodgers said: “I understand how supporters would feel. Listen, I also know that when I was here the first time, when we were doing really well, I will always have had critics. It was an emotional time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club was going for 10-in-a-row and there was a lot of emotion around. It was something that ... I never get too emotional with words. I'm hoping that in my time here I can now have that impact that I had in my first time. I think the expectations are greater. I think the pressure is greater because of what we did the first time and probably how I left. But that was what I wanted. That's why I'm here. I'm here to win, to take on that expecation and pressure becuase it's a club that wants to be winning.

Brendan Rodgers is unveiled as the new Celtic manager at Celtic Park for the second time. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"For me, hoepfully the people that I've had lots of supproter from, when I left and now I’m coming back, I really thank them for that. For the people that maybe don't want me here, hopefully I can prove to them with the football that we play and the success that we can have, hopefully I can shift their opinion.