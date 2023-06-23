BBC Scotland are in discussions with Celtic after they were banned from attending Brendan Rodgers’ first press conference following his return as manager.

The national broadcaster were one of two organisations locked out of the official unveiling – PLZ Soccer also confirmed they had been denied entry – as Rodgers addressed the media for the first time since replacing Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotsman understands that the decision relates to a recent column written by a BBC Scotland journalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the BBC read: “We’re sorry that Celtic did not allow us to access today’s media event. We are in discussions with the club in an effort to resolve the situation. BBC Scotland has asked Celtic for comment on the decision to deny the BBC access to the media conference and is awaiting a response."

Brendan Rodgers is unveiled as the new Celtic manager - but BBC Scotland were banned from attending. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

PLZ Soccer also released a statement confirming its reporters had been denied access to the Parkhead briefing. It read: “We are disappointed at the decision to exclude us from the Brendan Rodgers press conference at Celtic park today. We hope to resolve these issues while maintaining our right to voice opinion and offer our viewers the balanced view they have come to expect.”

Rodgers admitted he regrets the “hurt” he caused Celtic supporters when he walked out for Leicester in 2019 as he “guaranteed” he will see out the duration of his three-year contract this time round – unless he is sacked first.

The Northern Irishman returned to take charge of the Parkhead club on Monday, almost four and a half years after leaving for the Foxes in a move that sparked a backlash from a significant number of Hoops fans who felt betrayed that he left midway through a season when the team were chasing a treble-treble.

While many supporters have accepted Rodgers’ return to the club, the manager is hopeful he can win over those who still hold lingering resentment.

“Listen, I understand how supporters would feel,” he said as he faced the media at Parkhead on Friday for the first time since his appointment.

“It was an emotional time, the club was going for 10 in a row and there was a lot of emotion around.