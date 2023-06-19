Celtic confirm Brendan Rodgers return - contract length, what he said, coaching staff revealed

The Northern Irishman emerged as the early favourite following the Australian’s switch to Tottenham Hotspur after leading the club to the domestic treble. It is an achievement Rodgers managed twice in his two-and-a-half years at Celtic Park before moving to Leicester City midway through the 2018/19 season.

Rodgers has signed a three-year-deal after the club “considered many potential candidates”. He will be assisted by John Kennedy as well as first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell, plus B Team coaches Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea.

“I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity," Rodgers said. “When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family. We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face all our domestic and European challenges. We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.

“I wanted John to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.”

Rodgers, who will be unveiled to the media later this week, has been out of work since April when he parted company with Leicester. The Foxes were ultimately relegated from the Premier League but Rodgers did lead them to two fifth-place finishes and an FA Cup win.