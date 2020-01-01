Arsenal eye Rangers ace, Celtic weigh up bid, Kane to Gers latest, Stendel in Hearts transfer warning, Hibs get striker boost - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Kamara on Gunners radar

Arsenal are weighing up a transfer move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The 24-year-old’s performances for the Ibrox side have caught the attention of his former club, with scouts believed to have watched Kamara in action in his last six appearances. (Daily Mail)

Celtic set for Sporar move

Celtic are set to ramp up their bid to sign striker Andraz Sporar. The Hoops have already held talks with Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava about signing the 25-year-old and Parkhead chiefs could table a serious offer in the coming days. (Daily Express)

Stendel in transfer warning

Daniel Stendel knows he has a mission on his hands to turn things around at Hearts but, with the club sitting bottom of the league table, the fledgling Tynecastle boss expects it will be even tougher to convince others to join the quest. He said: “I hope I can convince someone to come and join this club. But, if you don’t know Scottish football and the league, and you just look at the table, it’s not so easy to be convinced." (The Scotsman)

Kamberi boost for Hibs

Florian Kamberi is set to re-join his Hibs team-mates at their Spanish training camp next week despite missing the Easter Road club’s last two matches of 2019 through injury. The striker picked up a knee knock during the defeat to Rangers and was forced to sit out the derby win over Hearts at Tynecastle and Sunday’s defeat by Livingston. (Evening News)

Celtic plan to fight Christie ban

Celtic have vowed to "vigorously" contest Ryan Christie's Scottish FA charge after the Parkhead player was served with a notice of complaint following Sunday's Old Firm game at Parkhead. Christie was charged with allegedly grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' groin in the 60th minute of the Gers' 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win. (The Scotsman)

Gers out in front in Kane pursuit

Rangers are leading the chase for Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane, according to BBC pundit and former England defender Danny Mills, because of the strong Anfield link in their coaching staff. (The Scotsman)

Dons won't stay at Pittodrie

Stewart Milne’s New Year message to Aberdeen supporters is that new chairman Dave Cormack will definitely deliver their new £45 million stadium - despite the latest delay in moving from Pittodrie. (The Scotsman)