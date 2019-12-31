Celtic 'astonished' at Ryan Christie's SFA charge and will 'vigorously' contest it

Have your say

Celtic will "vigorously" contest Ryan Christie's Scottish FA charge.

The Parkhead player has been served with a notice of complaint following Sunday's Old Firm game at Parkhead.

Christie has been charged with allegedly grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' groin area in the 60th minute of the Gers' 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win.

The sanction for breaching rule 200, A2 is a two-game ban and the Scotland international's hearing is on January 6.

In response to the charge, Celtic said in a statement reports by Sky Sports Scotland: “We are absolutely astonished at this decision. Clearly we will defend Ryan vigorously.”