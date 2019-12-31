Rangers set to beat Charlton and Hull to exciting English Premier League talent

Rangers are leading the chase for Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane, according to BBC pundit and former England defender Danny Mills.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who had a productive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season, scoring seven goals in 49 appearances, is likely to leave Anfield next month and despite Championship side Hull City and League One Charlton Athletic remaining keen on his services, Mills believes the Liverpool connection at Ibrox could give the Scottish Premiership side an advantage in the race for the player's services.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: "Liverpool will know the coaching staff [at Rangers] very very well, Gary McAllister [assistant manager] was captain of Liverpool, Steven Gerrard captain, [first team coach Michael] Beale one of the best coaches they had at Liverpool, that’s what counts”.

“They know what coaching he will get, how Gerrard wants to play - they’ll know everything. They’re not just looking at minutes, is he going to develop as a player? Is he going to develop as a person? All these things come into it”.

Kane was loosely linked with Hibs during the summer while Bristol City, Brentford and Millwall were also rumoured to be keeping tabs on his progress. Portsmouth and Coventry City were both credited with an interest earlier this season.

He played on the left of the midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation in Liverpool's 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.