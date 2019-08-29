Are Celtic set to sign the forward who caused Champions League heartache - Parkhead side linked with €3.3m move

Celtic are set to sign Cluj forward Billel Omrani, according to reports in Romania.

Billel Omrani scored twice against Celtic for Cluj to knock the Parkhead side out of the Champions League qualifiers. Picture: SNS

The former French youth international is a name familiar with fans of the Scottish champions after he netted twice for the Romanians in their 4-3 win at Parkhead - a result which knocked Neil Lennon's men out of the Champions League qualifiers.

Romanian paper GSP, via Emanuel Roşu, report that Celtic are set to tie up a €3.3million move by the end of the week.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Scotland, with the same newspaper reporting that a Scottish club had made an offer in the aftermath of the Cluj win in Glasgow.

Omrani, who joined the Romanian champions in 2016 from Marseille, is a centre forward who can also play wide.

He has netted eight goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

Celtic have also been linked with a loan move for Leicester City forward Fousseni Diabate.