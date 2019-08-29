Celtic target French attacker with English Premier League experience

Celtic are set to make a move for Leicester City attacker Fousseni Diabate, according to the Scottish Sun.

Ex-Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers is prepared to let the 23-year-old leave on loan this season as he looks to get regular first-team football.

Fousseni Diabate in action for Leicester City.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been alerted to his availability and is keen to get a deal pushed over the line before the close of the transfer window.

Diabate was signed by the Foxes in January 2018 for an undisclosed fee from Gazélec Ajaccio in France.

He featured 16 times before the end of the season but played on just three occasions last term before being loaned out to Turkish side Sivasspor.