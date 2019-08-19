Old Firm transfer offer for striker who dumped Celtic out of Champions League

One half of the Old Firm have made an offer for Cluj striker Billel Omrani, according to reports in Romania.

Sports publication GSP say there is interest from Israel and Scotland, while another journalist revealed that a bid of 3.5 million euros had been received from an SPFL club.

Cluj striker Billel Omrani.

The value of the transfer leads to the assumption that either Celtic or Rangers are keen on buying the player.

The 26-year-old helped eliminate Neil Lennon's men from the Champions League last week, netting goals two and three as Cluj won 4-3 at Parkhead.

The Frenchman has been with the Romanian side since 2016 after moving from Marseille.