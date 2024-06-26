Both Rangers and Celtic are said to be eyeing an ambitious move for the highly-rated 18-year-old Middlesbrough star.

Rangers and Celtic are eyeing an ambitious summer move for Middlesbrough and England under-18 ‘sensation’ Ajay Matthews.

According to reports, the Old Firm rivals have joined a growing list of clubs that are circling for the talented teenager, with claims Matthews could depart the Teesside club this summer. As per The Secret Scout on ‘X’, the Glasgow clubs are thought to be two of six clubs that have ‘held discussions’ with the England youth international and are ‘hopeful’ of signing him.

But who is the young striker and why are both clubs interested in bringing him to Scotland this summer?

Who is Ajay Matthews?

The Teesside-born forward is one of the most sought-after young talents in England at present. He has been with EFL Championship club Middlesbrough since the age of 9 after impressing scouts while playing locally, and is now a key player for England at youth level.

Matthews first rose to prominence when he represented the England under-17 team at the 2022 Nordic Cup before impressing in Middlesbrough’s 23/24 pre-season campaign, where he scored against Hartlepool United. He was latterly rewarded a two-year contract with the club that summer after some impressive performances. He made his senior debut aged just 17 in April, when head coach Michael Carrick brought him on during a 4-3 defeat against Leeds United.

His debut was a reward for an excellent season in front of goal that saw him net 16 times for the side’s under-18 and under-21 sides. Following his second appearance against Cardiff City, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed the player had interest across Europe, with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Leeds all reported to be eyeing the striker. Most recently, Matthews was called up to the England under-18 side for the first time and scored on his debut during a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland at St. George’s Park.

Southampton, Brighton and Brentford have also been credited with an interest in the player.

What has been said about Ajay Matthews - and why are Rangers and Celtic eyeing his transfer

Ex-Manchester United icon Carrick has been applauded for his willingness to blood youth at the Riverside Stadium and has praised Matthews highly after handing him his senior bow. “Giving youngsters opportunities is what this club is all about and what we love doing as a coaching team,” said Carrick. “Obviously we want to keep a lid on it a little bit as well. It’s always great for me to be able to give young lads an opportunity and we thought he deserved one tonight. He’s a goal scorer and he’s proven that over the course of the season. At this stage of the season and in the game, it was kind of, roll of the dice a little bit. He had a little sniff to almost get one as well after we’d got one back.”

However, despite the high praise from his boss, there are strong reports that the 18-year-old is looking to move on this summer. He has one year left on his current deal and would require a ‘compensation’ fee should he move north of the border - though the fee would be less than it would be for some clubs due to cross-border transfer rules.

Rangers have dipped their toes into the English market in recent years, with Rangers in particularly appearing to favour youth this summer, while the market south of the border is one they have kept close tabs on. English forward Zak Lovelace moved to Ibrox in the past couple of years, while the likes of Leon King and Ross McCausland have stepped up to the first-team recently. Young Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron also joined the club last week.

