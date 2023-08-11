Transfer talk: Rodgers ruthless at Celtic, huge Postecoglou blow, Rangers and Kamara, Scotland striker lands EPL move

After a busy week of European football, it’s back to the domestic action this weekend as the second round of the Premiership takes place, as well as the beginning of the English Premier League.

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich.

However, we are still in transfer season and we take a look at some of the main stories this Friday morning – with the biggest one involving ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou:

Kane set to seal Bayern move

It’s been the biggest transfer saga of the summer – but Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is about to be completed. The 30-year-old forward is reportedly en route to Germany to seal a £415,000 per week move to the Bundesliga giants. Tottenham have accepted a bid for the Englishman which could total over £100million if add-ons are met. The move is a seismic blow to new manager Ange Postecoglou, who left Celtic for Spurs this summer, with the club losing its talismanic player just 48 hours ahead of the club’s first match of the EPL season.

Bernabei ‘left out of squad’

It’s not a transfer as such, but Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei was moved out of the Celtic squad last week for sleeping in and missing a team meeting. The 22-year-old from Argentina, according to a report in the Daily Record, was left out of the Celtic squad for the match against Ross County for his tardiness. Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to uphold the highest standards and decided that Bernabei would not be part of his plans for that match.

Rangers want top dollar for Kamara

Glen Kamara is still expected to leave Rangers this summer, with a clutch of clubs on the continent mulling over a move. However, the Finland internationalist – once valued at £10m – won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap, with the Ibrox club keen to maximise his value and bring in funds following their own summer signing spree of nine players.

Tillman completes PSV move

Former Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has completed his move to PSV. The American has joined on loan from Bayern Munich and with the Dutch outfit leading Sturm Graz 4-1 after the first leg of their Champions League qualifier, should Rangers overcome Servette next week, they are likely to have a reunion with the 21-year-old.

Killie keep chasing a striker

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is still looking to bolster his forward line ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hearts. “We have three weeks left of the window, ideally we would have liked to have had another forward player in for this game, but it doesn’t look likely now,” said McInnes. “We have got a few plates spinning and we are trying to be patient and hold our nerve with certain things.”

Niskanen won’t play for United

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen will not play in the club’s Championship match against Dunfermline this weekend as talks continue about a move to Exeter City. “He’s a full international so is exploring his options,” manager Jim Goodwin said. “He’s still contracted to the club and we’re relaxed about the situation. We just have to wait and see what comes of it. He won’t be involved this weekend while things are ongoing.”

Scotland striker Brown joins Luton