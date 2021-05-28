'Absolute shambles', 'Baffling', 'Will I ever wake up from this manager hunt nightmare?': Social media reacts to Eddie Howe to Celtic deal collapse

Eddie Howe. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As is the nature of Old Firm rivalry there was also much mirth from the blue-side of Glasgow at the news that some Celtic fans had been dreading… but others said they had never been convinced in the perceived number one candidate.

Talks are said to be at an advanced stage with an alternative, after the club promised an announcement “shortly”.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile the fans had their say online…

@Allymac35: “If that’s the case then we move on. The tail doesn't wag the dog. Celtic are a huge club and cannot allow an employee to dictate to the employer.Yes he may have wanted something or someone but if the economics don’t add up then it doesn't happen. He obviously wasn't 100% sold on it.”

@Stormtrooper73: “There comes a point where if we want the guy we give him what he wants, within reason, otherwise we have to walk away. Enough time has been wasted.”

@Mackay1981: “So we are in advanced talks with someone else? That's decent, we were in advanced talks with Howe in March so given the time estimations, I make it October before we have someone confirmed.”

@GaughanDominick: “I'm glad Howe is gone, a potential manager should be honoured and excited to manage Celtic, he wasn't.”

@calumcraig1234: “Baffling the Howe deal has fell through but what gets me is if we are already in advanced talks with another manager, when did the deal actual fall through?”

@kevinalli: “Went for their man and it didn’t work out . Howe wasn’t the man for me anyway No need for the drama big man We move on to next target.”

@sduffie01: “In the grand scheme of things Eddie Howe is insignificant. No man is bigger than the club. Get someone who wants to be here through the door and get started.”

@GerryMcGurk2: “Will I ever wake up from this manager hunt nightmare? Surely the board must have had some confirmation that Howe could assemble his backroom staff otherwise why wait so long running with this. Absolute shambles and needs sorted now. C'mon Celtic get the finger out.”

@Kevster90KevIN: “Annoyed about the how long the pursuit of Howe was, not bothered that we did not get him Howe reputation has went down a notch in my eyes because of it, hopefully we can make an appointment quickly, hurry up and get the DoF in the door.”

@stemac26: “As I said a few weeks ago I never got some of the Eddie Howe hysteria....yet I'm annoyed...annoyed at the lack of transparency and time the club is taking to appoint someone. The best supporters in the world and one of the biggest clubs deserve more respect.”

@MarcusWCrook: “Eddie Howe has a decent reputation because he plays easy on the eye football and did well for the majority of his time at Bournemouth. The only thing that could enhance his reputation in the SPFL would be overthrowing Rangers which is a big ask. Why would he risk it?

@Seany_67: “The Champions League qualifiers are less than two months away and we still haven’t got a manager. I literally kept quiet throughout this time waiting for Howe to be announced.”